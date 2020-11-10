New Marvel leak seemingly confirms final designs for full Eternals cast

A new Marvel leak has seemingly confirmed the final designs for the full Eternals cast, including Angelina Jolie’s Thena and Richard Madden’s Ikaris. That follows on from the tentative designs revealed at last year's D23 event.

Coming courtesy of a sticker book, of all places (H/T Screen Rant), the group shot shows every main character set for Eternals – minus Kit Harington’s Black Knight, Dane Whitman.

🚨 Agora completo, confira os visuais dos #Eternals pic.twitter.com/n9eL6Lpkq9November 9, 2020

From left-to-right, there’s Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo – decked out in a black-and-yellow costume. Sprite (Lia McHugh) and Gilgamesh (Don Lee) both opt for different shades of green. Thena (Angelina Jolie) looks resplendent – and translucent – in her more regal outfit, while Sersi (Gemma Chan) looks like she’s getting style tips from Loki.

To round out the cast, a flying Ikaris (Richard Madden), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) clearly didn’t get the memo about matching outfits. Makkari (The Walking Dead’s Lauren Ridloff) has the most distinctive look in a red get-up, with Druig (Barry Keoghan) looking more sorcerer than superhero. Finally, Ajak – the leader of the Eternals played by Salma Hayek – has the full house: hat, cape, and thigh-high boots.

Eternals director Chloe Zhao has already hinted that she wants the film, due out in November 5 2021, to be bigger than Avengers: Endgame. On cast and colourful costumes alone, she isn’t wrong.

Another Eternals leak – hardly a shock given that the film was originally supposed to be out in cinemas now – has revealed the surprise design for a new MCU villain. Slowly but surely, we’re getting a fuller picture of Marvel’s biggest cosmic adventure – and we can but hope a trailer follows soon.

