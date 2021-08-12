New Lost Judgment plot details emerge and it’s tackling some pretty huge topics

New Lost Judgment story details, and over an hour's worth of gameplay, have emerged.

This past week, Famitsu published a slate of brand new information about Ryu Ga Gotoku's forthcoming sequel, Lost Judgment (thanks, Gematsu). At the heart of the new game is protagonist Takayuki Yagami investigating a sexual assault case, a far cry from the murder spree of the original 2019 action game.

However, things quickly spiral out of control from the initial sexual assault case. The perpetrator is then convicted of a murder at the same time, and it's up to Yagami to deduce how the convict has committed two crimes at once. The case of Akihiro Ehara takes into account public outcry over the sexual assault case when a bystander films his crime, with many calling for the maximum sentence to be handed down.

We already knew that Lost Judgment would previously be tackling bullying, one incredibly serious topic in modern Japanese society, from the outset. This new information from Ryu Ga Gotoku has the Judgment sequel handling a sexual assault case as well, another heavy subject to pair with the initial bullying case.

Elsewhere through Famitsu, there's well over an hour's worth of gameplay to peruse. You can see part one of the new gameplay footage just below, which sets the stage for the story of the sequel and how private detective Yagami is going to go about helping his friends to crack this latest case.

Lost Judgment launches next month on September 24 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. In a huge departure for developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, it's a simultaneous worldwide release on September 24, a massive change from the days of western audiences waiting months or even years for localization, and a first for the developer.

For a full list of all the other games launching over the remainder of the year, head over to our new games 2021 guide.