New Liam Neeson action thriller casts Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci

Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci are set to co-star opposite Liam Neeson in the upcoming action thriller, Memory.

Memory follows Alex Lewis (Neeson), an assassin-for-hire who finds that he's become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization and must go on the hunt for those who want him dead. There's one problem – he's struggling with severe memory loss. Pearce plays an FBI agent investigating the trail of bodies following Alex, while Bellucci plays a tech mogul who's also caught up in the movie's events.

The movie, which is currently filming in Bulgaria, is directed by Martin Campbell, whose other directing credits include Casino Royale , Green Lantern , and The Mask of Zorro . The Punisher screenwriter Dario Scardapane wrote the script, which is based on the book De Zaak Alzheimer by Jef Geeraerts. It's also a remake of sorts – a Belgian film, The Memory of a Killer, also based on Geeraerts' novel, was released in 2003.

Pearce has starred in movies like The Hurt Locker , The King's Speech , and Iron Man 3 , and we can next see him opposite Michael B. Jordan in Amazon Prime's action thriller Without Remorse . Bellucci, meanwhile, is known for her roles in The Matrix Reloaded , The Passion of the Christ , and Spectre . Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero), Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), and Ray Fearon (Fleabag) make up the rest of the movie's cast.