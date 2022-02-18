New Lego Jurassic World sets just got revealed - but something important is missing

A new collection of Lego Jurassic World sets has just been unveiled to tie in with Jurassic World: Dominion, and they'll be joining the best Lego sets on shelves from April 2022.

Ranging from the return of Blue the Velociraptor to a mass dino breakout (seriously, it's like security isn't even trying anymore), there are six Lego Jurassic World sets on the way alongside a Duplo Dinosaur Nursery pack. Prices range from $19.99 to $79.99, largely depending on the number of stompy dinos you get in the kit.

Strangely, none of these Lego Jurassic World sets feature Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Geoff Goldblum's characters. Indeed, the only kit to include any members of the OG Jurassic Park crew would be the previously revealed Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport pack with Ian Malcolm and Ellie Sattler. Considering how easy a win getting all three together in a set would be, we have to assume those packs are coming later on.

In the here and now, we've listed details and promotional images for each pack below so that you can take a look for yourself.

Lego Jurassic World Pteranodon Chase (76943)

Don't you just hate it when you're minding your own business fishing when a dirty great Pteranodon swoops down to attack you? We know, it's the worst. This Lego Jurassic World set features a dock, fish stall, and a teeny buggy to go with minifigures of Maisie (the now-not-so-little girl from the last movie) and Chris Pratt's Owen. Oh, and there's a Pteranodon as well, of course.

Lego Jurassic World T. rex Dinosaur Breakout (76944)

This Jurassic World Lego set does exactly what it says on the tin; it features a T. rex busting into an airport in hot pursuit of Zia Rodriguez (who is from the dino preservation organisation in Fallen Kingdom) and Owen Grady, who happens to be driving around with a dino egg. Seriously, will these people never learn? Anyway, a wildlife guard in a helicopter is also on-hand to help with a tranquilizer.

Lego Jurassic World Atrociraptor Dinosaur: Bike Chase (76945)

OK, look, let's address the obvious here: 'Atrociraptor' is the coolest name ever (we won't be taking questions at this time). As such, getting one with a motorcycle-riding Owen and Rainn Delacourt wielding a tranquilizer - hopefully to use on whoever set up the dino fighting ring pictured above - is pretty awesome. How long before one of us tries to put the Atrociraptor onto the motorbike? It's a trick question, we'd do it immediately.

Lego Jurassic World Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture (76945)

Poor old Blue - the trained Velociraptor doesn't seem to have much luck. She's been chased, fought, caught, and messed about with in each of the Jurassic World films, and now she looks set to be captured once again. Luckily, it seems as if Maisie is on hand to save her.

Lego Jurassic World Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush (76947)

This bigger and more complex set combines two of our favorite things from the movies - dinosaurs and wrecking stuff. Containing a large plane that can come to pieces under attack from the Quetzalcoatlus, it includes minifigs for Owen, Claire Dearing, and Kayla Watts.

Lego Jurassic World T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout (76948)

Now they're both at it - apparently causing mayhem in their own Lego Jurassic World sets wasn't enough, so the T. rex and Atrociraptor have teamed up to wreak havoc in another one (presumably they bonded over their love of eating people and stuff). As the biggest Lego Jurassic World set, this one features a lot of terrain, vehicles, and minifigs to build. Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Rainn Delacourt, and Soyona Santos are included alongside their dino-quarries.

