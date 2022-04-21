New Jackass movie featuring cut footage from Jackass Forever coming to Netflix

A new Jackass movie is coming to Netflix – Jackass 4.5, which will feature cut footage from Jackass Forever , is arriving next month.

Netflix announced the news with a 90-second teaser featuring a new stunt called the Swingset Gauntlet. This isn't the first time Jackass deleted scenes have been salvaged from the cutting room floor, either – Jackass 2.5 was released in 2007 and Jackass 3.5 followed in 2011, showcasing behind the scenes and unused footage, outtakes, and interviews with the cast and crew members from the second and third installments.

Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew! Here’s a small taste of what you can expect when it premieres May 20 on Netflix... This is the Swingset Gauntlet! pic.twitter.com/IdJDl10mnkApril 19, 2022 See more

Jackass Forever premiered in February 2022 and sees original Jackass members Johnny Knoxville, Danger Ehren, Steve-O, Dave England, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, and Preston Lacy return for the franchise's fourth feature-length outing. A host of guest stars, including Eric André, Tyler the Creator, and Machine Gun Kelly are also involved, while Jeff Tremaine is back in the director's chair.

It was the first Jackass movie since Jackass 3D (and Jackass 3.5) in 2010 and made $80 million at the box office against a budget of $10 million – we were all certainly ready for more Jackass. The franchise started life as a TV show on MTV, created by Tremaine, Knoxville, and Spike Jonze, which originally aired for three seasons between 2000 and 2001. The first movie was released in 2002.