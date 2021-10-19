New Indiana Jones 5 set photos feature Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Antonio Banderas

New photos from the set of Indiana Jones 5 give us another glimpse of stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Antonio Banderas in action. Ford is back on set after injuring his shoulder over the summer, and filming is currently taking place in Italy.

The upcoming movie is the first time everyone's favorite archeologist, played by Ford, has appeared on the big screen since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull . The original trilogy – Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade – was released in the '80s.

We've got a while to wait until the finished product hits the big screen, though – the movie's release date was recently pushed back from July 29, 2022, to June 30, 2023, as part of a big shift to Disney's upcoming release schedule.

Plot details are still being kept firmly under wraps (although there are some time travel rumors doing the rounds), but we know that James Mangold will be in the director's chair. Fear not: franchise mainstay Steven Spielberg is still on board as a producer and will reportedly be very involved in the movie. John Williams, the composer of the franchise's iconic theme tune, will return as well. Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones are also set to star in undisclosed roles.