New movies available to stream in January include one of the wildest horrors of the past few years

January doesn't have to be all doom and gloom, or maybe it does, as a stack of top-notch horror movies are making their way over to streaming services this month including James Wan’s 2021 wacky body horror Malignant.

Now available to stream on Netflix in the UK and US, Malignant follows Madison Mitchell, a young woman plagued by visions of brutal and bloody murders. In an attempt to find and save the victims in her dreams, Madison, played by Peaky Blinders’ Annabelle Wallis, soon finds she is more connected to the crimes than she ever knew. With over-the-top gore and a bleak Seattle setting, this campy horror is full of twists and turns - we recommend going into this one blind.

Over on Sky Cinema in the UK and Peacock in the US, filmmaker Jordan Peele’s latest masterpiece Nope will be available to stream from January 18 too. Starring Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya and Disney star Keke Palmer, Nope follows two siblings working tirelessly to keep their father's horse ranch afloat when they discover a mysterious object flying above their home. This curious tale of man vs beast, which also stars Beef’s Steven Yeun, includes some shocking and perplexing scenes that will shake even the most avid horror fans.

That's not all, the 2020 claustrophobic psychological horror The Lodge starring Riley Keough as an ex-cult member turned stepmother hit Netflix in the UK and Max in the US at the start of January. Unsurprisingly, a flurry of Horror flicks will be dropping onto the Prime Video channel Shudder throughout this month from Lovecraft adaptation Suitable Flesh starring Scream 2’s Heather Graham, to wild and wonderful madcap horror comedy directed by Josh Forbes, Destroy All Neighbors. With so much to choose from, we don't know where to begin!