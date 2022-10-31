New horror movie in the works from the producers of Smile

The producers behind hit horror movie Smile have their next project lined up – an adaptation of a popular teen slasher novel, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports.

The movie will be based on Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare and follows a teenage girl who's recently moved to a small town in Missouri where the resident teens are at odds with the conservative adult population. Things take a turn for the worse, however, when the town's mascot, named Frendo the Clown, starts murdering its young people. Eli Craig, who helmed the comedy horror Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil, is on board to direct.

"We love Eli Craig’s brand of scary fun and are thrilled to be working with him on this terrifying slasher adaptation that is both timely and timeless," producers Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey from Temple Hill Productions said in a statement.

The latest horror movie from the production company is Smile, which stars Sosie Bacon as a therapist who witnesses the suicide of one of her patients and is subsequently haunted by a string of eerily smiling people. The movie, directed by Parker Finn in his feature debut, made $186 million at the box office against a budget of $17 million. Smile also experienced the lowest drop in viewings during week two of release for a horror film since Get Out in 2017, so Clown in a Cornfield has big, clown-sized shoes to fill.

