New Godzilla game is straight-up Into the Breach

A new Godzilla game is perhaps flying a little too close to Into the Breach.

Earlier today, on September 1, Toho Games revealed Godzilla Voxel Wars, the debut trailer you can see just below (thanks, Automaton Media). The new game, which is slated to launch on PC in the near future, bears a striking resemblance to one of the best indie games of the past five years: Into the Breach.

You play as Godzilla, Mothra, and many of the other iconic monsters designed by Toho, and it's our job to fight off weird mushroom-looking monsters from destroying the city around us. Yes, in this adventure, it's Godzilla and his monster pals who are protecting humanity, apparently.

The trouble is, all this action looks like something straight out of Into the Breach. It's not even a case of the design and gameplay being reminiscent of the 2018 indie game - Voxel Wars literally looks like it's been pulled straight out of Into the Breach, complete with blocking enemy attacks and repelling them around the tiled board to keep them away from buildings with various creative abilities.

Apparently, Voxel Wars is being led by a Japanese studio called Nukenin, headed up by Ken Watanabe (no, not that one). The developer is a bit of a Nintendo veteran, having previously worked on the likes of Pikmin 3 and Splatoon, but has recently taken his talents into the freelance market.

We're yet to see much chatter around Godzilla Voxel Wars online, but that might be down to the fact that it doesn't have an English language trailer, or even release scheduled, at the time of writing. Whatever the case, there's an eyebrow-raising amount of comparisons to be drawn between Into the Breach and Toho's new game.

