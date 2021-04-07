New Ghosbusters: Afterlife clip features Paul Rudd getting attacked by Mini Stay Puft Men

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is introducing a new version of a classic franchise character – and it’s not a gritty reboot of Slimer.

The Stay Puft Man, the marshmallow mascot-turned-demonic-vessel who once terrorized New York in the original 1984 movie, has seemingly spawned younger, cutesier offspring – and a new scene from the movie reveals what sort of hijinks they’ll be getting up to.

Eternally youthful Paul Rudd, who plays Mr. Grooberson in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is seen shopping for some ice cream when he suddenly stumbles across a rapidly inflating bag of marshmallows.

Then, out pops Mini Stay Pufts, the Gremlins-style creatures. But they’re only soft in appearance: one bites Rudd’s Grooberson before a large group of Stay Puft Jrs knock into him after commandeering a Roomba.

More shenanigans follow: the Stay Pufts roast themselves on an open fire in one cartoonishly dark moment, while another tucks themselves up into a bed made of smores. Tasty.

Stay Puft isn’t the only familiar face making a comeback. Bill Murray has confirmed he’s returning to the franchise, saying at a Santa Barbara International Film Festival presentation that the upcoming Afterlife "really brings it back to life" and that "it really has the feel of the first one, more than the second one or the girls’ one."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd, (plus Ghostbusters alumni Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts) is set to hit theaters on November 11.

In the meantime, check out the best sci-fi movies ever made. Bring your Proton Packs. Just in case.