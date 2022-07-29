New Genshin Impact trailer reveals five more Sumeru characters

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has released another Sumeru teaser video that features chats from developers, character introductions, and more footage of that gorgeous region.

Just a few days after HoYoverse released a different Sumeru teaser (opens in new tab) , we've already got another one that allows future players to see more of the beautiful Sumeru region before it joins Genshin Impact in the 3.0 update.

To start, IP Scriptwriter Yogurt talks us through the lore of the upcoming land, explaining: "Sumeru is a nation that treasures wisdom, the affairs of state are handled by an organization called the Akademiya."

"In Sumeru, most people - especially adults - aren’t capable of dreaming. Which is why there’s a saying that 'the people of Sumeru don’t dream'", the developer continues. "Locals take pride in it, seeing it as a testament to their rationality and wisdom."

Monster designer Baiheng then takes the reigns of the video to introduce some of the creatures that players will encounter in Sumeru starting with the Shroom-kin. Due to the humidity and soil in Sumeru, Baiheng explains, the forests are ideal living ground for Shroom-Kin to thrive.

"To increase the ability to reproduce and protect the flora, the Shroom-Kin have evolved, to the point where they became an entirely new species: the Fungi." Don’t be fooled by their enchanting appearance though, as the developer warns players: "The highest form of Fungi have developed a strong animalistic nature and they are territorial and rather aggressive."

The rest of the video then touches upon "a new force" named The Eremites. According to Baiheng, these settlers are originally from "an ancient civilization in the desert" and are not part of any nation’s forces, but manage to make a living with their wisdom and strength. "In short, they are mercenaries," Baiheng explains.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, we are then briefly introduced to a few new characters that we'll meet in Sumeru, including Alhaitham, Dehya, Nilou, Nahida, and Cyno. We can add them to Sumeru's roster alongside the Genshin Impact 3.0 characters who were revealed a few weeks ago, though there's no telling how long we'll have to wait to play or meet them all.

The tiny Nahida is believed to be the Dendro archon, based on the archon statues shown in previous Sumeru footage. Interestingly, Cyno was first teased in a lore video released around Genshin's launch roughly two years ago. The others are largely a mystery, though Alhaitham was previously spotted in a batch of leaks so dicey that even most leakers wouldn't touch it.

Yogurt closes the video with: "Whether it's the scenery, the local customs and practices or the companions along the way, it will be a completely new experience for you, we sincerely hope to bring you an adventure worth looking forward to."