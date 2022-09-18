New Final Fantasy 16 trailer should debut next month

Good news Final Fantasy 16 fans; it looks like we'll be getting an all-new trailer - and maybe even a release date - next month.

Picking up an award at the Japan Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 (opens in new tab) producer and director Naoki Yoshida was asked if there were still plans to share more information about the highly-anticipated RPG "this fall", and his reply should make patient FF fans everywhere very happy indeed.

“I haven’t gotten a chance to talk to the marketing or public relations teams at all, so I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to say," he said, as translated by the fine folks at Gematsu (opens in new tab).

"But I think we’ll probably be able to release the next trailer next month or so."

That's not all, though. Yoshida also teased that a release date may finally be on the way, too.

"And after that, I hope to be able to give a rough idea of when it will be released," he added.

Did you know that Final Fantasy 16's game engine was revealed four years ago (opens in new tab), and no one noticed until recently?

It turns out Square Enix's Creative Business Unit 3 did a talk at CEDEC 2018 in Japan, but as we didn't know what Creative Business Unit 3 was working on at the time, the talk went largely unnoticed… until now, that is, because now we know that the game they were talking about was none other than Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 is currently planned to launch next year in Summer (or Q3, for our friends in the southern hemisphere) 2023 (opens in new tab). New artwork has emerged from Tokyo Game Show, and it carries a caption reiterating the overarching plot of the game which involves breaking free from the protection of the "Crystals" (opens in new tab).

It follows another mention of these mysterious Crystals during the game's debut trailer, which was way back in 2020. "The legacy of the Crystals has shaped our history for long enough," the teaser trailer said.