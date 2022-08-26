Netflix's Resident Evil has already been canceled

Netflix will not renew its latest video game adaptation, Resident Evil, for a second season, according to a new report.

Word of Resident Evil's cancellation comes via Deadline (opens in new tab), which notes that despite the end of the series, the streaming giant is hoping to work again with many of the actors who appeared in it. That includes Paola Núñez, who is already set to appear in the upcoming Fall of the House of Usher.

The Resident Evil series did not go over particularly well with fans or critics. We gave it a score of 2.5 stars in our review, calling it "a show that falls apart thanks to questionable creative choices, inconsistent production values, and an odd reluctance to dip into the source material's deep pool of lore and mythology." The show has a 27% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

The series did replace Stranger Things as Netflix's number one show at its launch, though the poor response did not generate the word of mouth it would take for the series to retain that spot for long. The Deadline report notes that the series logged "an OK 72.7 million hours viewed" in its first week on the service, but it had dropped completely out of the top 10 by week three.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb apparently had plans for more, saying that the game series' femme fatale Ada Wong would "100 percent" appear in season two. But if season two itself does not exist, it looks like we'll never see what might have been for Ada.

