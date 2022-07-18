Resident Evil Netflix series will "100%" feature a major game character in season 2

The showrunner of the Resident Evil Netflix series has confirmed the events of the first season’s ending will lead into an appearance from a major game character in a possible second season.

Spoilers for the Resident Evil Netflix series follow.

The first season ended with 2022-era Jade and Billie fleeing New Raccoon City with Albert Wesker clone ‘Bert. Their destination? If you believe what’s written on a handwritten note given to Jade, they’re heading to Japan – to meet a certain Ada Wong, who first appeared in Resident Evil 2. She's a fan favorite character and often assists (or hinders) the player, all while working to her own ends in the background of most games.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb has now confirmed that all roads are leading to Ada, telling Screen Rant (opens in new tab) she will "100 percent" appear in a second season – which hasn’t been confirmed as of writing.

It might not to be too long until we hear about a Resi renewal, however. The series has dethroned Stranger Things season 4 and is currently sitting pretty at the top of the Netflix charts, despite being one of the streamer’s most poorly received video game adaptations to date.

For the most part, Resident Evil has sidestepped any major ties to the source material. It has, however, answered the question on how Wesker survived the events of Resident Evil 5. Namely, he didn’t: Wesker was replaced by one of his clones. Naturally.

For more on the Resident Evil Netflix series, we look at how it fits into the game’s timeline and whether the show is actually canon or not.