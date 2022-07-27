​​A John Travolta movie with 0% Rotten Tomatoes score has landed in Netflix's top 10

A John Travolta movie with a staggering 0% on Rotten Tomatoes has made it into the Netflix top 10. The film, Trading Paint, was released back in 2019 and co-stars Shania Twain – and despite a 0% Critics Score and 31% Audience Score, is becoming something of a hit on the streamer (H/T Tom's Guide (opens in new tab)).

Trading Paint focuses on racing – Travolta's character Sam races with his son Cam (Toby Sebastian), but Cam ends up joining the team of Sam's rival, Linsky (Michael Madsen), and Sam comes out of retirement to return to racing.

"Sure, there's potential for pleasure in an old story done right, but Travolta croaking out a Southern accent as he overplays his outbursts and emotional reconciliations doesn't qualify," is the verdict of The New York Post (opens in new tab)'s Johnny Oleksinski, while Glen Kenny for RogerEbert.com (opens in new tab) brands the movie a "decidedly undistinguished dirt-racing film."

But, Trading Paint's reign on the streamer may be coming to an end. At the time of writing, it's dropped back out the top 10 – though time will tell if it returns.

Elsewhere on Netflix, The Gray Man has had one of the streamer's most popular debut weekends ever, and a sequel and spin-off have both been confirmed. "It's ready-made for a franchise because it's based on a series of books," directors Joe and Anthony Russo told Total Film in a recent interview. "We always think that way, because we like long-form storytelling. The majority of our careers has been in long-form storytelling – all of our television work, all of our Marvel work."

While you wait for more of The Gray Man, you can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies currently streaming.