Netflix pulls the plug on its big-budget, star-studded Nancy Meyers rom-com

Netflix is no longer moving forward with Nancy Meyers' next big rom-com, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). The movie, which was said to be eyeing the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson, and Michael Fassbender to star, would've been The Holiday helmer's first feature-length directing project in almost a decade.

The decision was made, allegedly, after Meyers and the streaming service couldn't settle on a budget that suited both parties, with the former requesting at least $150 million and the platform offering $130 million. $80 million of the proposed budget was to be split between Meyers and the cast.

While either figure would've made the flick, which has been known up until now as Paris Paramount, the most expensive romantic comedy ever made, it's worth noting that Netflix has footed much higher bills for titles such as The Gray Man and Red Notice, which both reportedly cost around $200 million.

Originally announced in April 2022, Paris Paramount was geared up to be semi-autobiographical on Meyers' part, as it charted the rollercoaster relationship of a young writer-director and a producer, who fall in and out of love with one another while regularly crossing paths in Hollywood. Meyers, who has two children with producer Charles Shyer, was on board to write, direct, and produce the project. Her filmography includes It's Complicated, The Parent Trap, Something's Gotta Give, and The Intern.

For more, check out our breakdown of the best Netflix movies available to stream now or our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way across 2023 and beyond.