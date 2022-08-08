The Sandman takes Netflix's #1 spot, but the streamer's new #2 series is a true surprise breakout

The Sandman has taken the number one spot on the Netflix charts – and for good reason. Neil Gaiman's fantasy series has been getting rave reviews from across the internet, with readers of the original source material happy to see a faithful adaptation of the source material.

However, while The Sandman may be arguably the streamer's biggest breakout since Stranger Things season 4 dominated pop-culture conversation, there's another original series that also has everyone talking.

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 tells the infamous story of the eponymous festival that managed to transform from an intended weekend of musical exploration to an epic mess that included fires, riots, and a whole lot of failed crowd control. It exposes corporate greed and more than a few bad players who were involved with the event's organization. Fyre Festival may have been a disaster, but Woodstock '99 was pure chaos.

The official logline reads: "Utilising rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers, and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed, and music that fueled three days of utter chaos."

Considering how fascinating that all sounds to watch unfold from a distance (AKA on a TV screen and not actually at the festival), it's perhaps no surprise that the documentary series climbed to second place on the Netflix charts.

"I highly recommend anyone with the time watch Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99 on Netflix. That ill-fated festival exposed so much about corporate greed, toxic frat culture, generational disconnects," reads a Twitter review of the series (opens in new tab). "Just – fuck."

Word of mouth's not the only thing projecting the series to new heights on Netflix – Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 has a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). "The documentary gets into the nitty-gritty of all the various tactical failures that led to a Lord of the Flies environment inside the festival, and does an excellent job of communicating what the energy was like during the performances," TV Guide (opens in new tab) says of the three-episode show.

