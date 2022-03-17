Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil release date unveiled in bloody posters

Get ready to return to Raccoon City. Netflix has finally unveiled the release date for its upcoming live-action Resident Evil series along with a few new blood-splattered posters.

The series, slated for a July 14 release date, takes place in the year 2036, approximately fourteen years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse. Jade Wesker is left to fight for survival in a world overrun by blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. She is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation – but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

The story is told in two separate timelines, with the first chronicling Jade and Billie's life in New Raccoon City and the secrets their father Albert may be hiding. The second finds a thirty-year-old Jade struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies while being haunted by the past.

Lance Reddick stars as villainous virologist Albert Wesker alongside Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez in unspecified roles.

The posters include nods to the video game: a pill is labeled as belonging to the "Umbrella Corporation," the pharmaceutical conglomerate that produces biological weapons and acts as the main antagonist in the earlier games. "T-Virus" is printed along what appears to be a vial of blood, the virus being the very thing that causes the zombie apocalypse.

Resident Evil – which, although being live-action, has nothing to do with the recently released movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City – is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix this summer. While you're waiting, check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies available right now.