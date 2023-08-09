We've all wondered whether we'd survive a zombie apocalypse before, whether that's halfway through a The Walking Dead binge-watch or during our latest The Last of Us play-through. But a newly released Netflix show puts its contestants to the test as they experience a zombie apocalypse for real (well, as real as can be without the actual undead).

Zombieverse sees its star-studded cast forced to survive a zombie apocalypse, after the dating show they thought they were appearing on takes a turn for the flesh-eating.

Naturally, the internet is going wild over such a wacky premise. "Thought I would watch an episode of Zombieverse (Netflix) before heading out," says one person . "It's… bonkers. Completely, utterly bonkers. Not sure if I mean that in a good way or a bad way yet"

"mygod this new Netflix show Zombieverse is so intense man drop the rest of the episodes now!!" is another person's enthusiastic reaction – they'll be pleased to know the entire season is in fact streaming now.

Patricia is such a mood. #Zombieverse

"I've watched the first episode of #Zombieverse during my lunch hours. And I laughed so hard how chaotic it was. So I can't wait to watch it when I get home," says another person.

"JUST FINISHED WATCHING ZOMBIEVERSE EPISODE 2 AND IT'S SO FUNNY HUHU," says another fan .

"I NEED to know Tsuki's makeup routine in the #Zombieverse because the way it stays intact THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE DISASTER," points out another fan .

"I finished Zombieverse and oh my god it's SO GOOD it was so funny the actions scene were *chef kiss* Tsuki was so cute and omg Dex and Si-young were so cool I loved it so much I want another season," is another person's verdict .

Zombieverse is streaming on Netflix now