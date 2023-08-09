We've all wondered whether we'd survive a zombie apocalypse before, whether that's halfway through a The Walking Dead binge-watch or during our latest The Last of Us play-through. But a newly released Netflix show puts its contestants to the test as they experience a zombie apocalypse for real (well, as real as can be without the actual undead).
Zombieverse sees its star-studded cast forced to survive a zombie apocalypse, after the dating show they thought they were appearing on takes a turn for the flesh-eating.
Naturally, the internet is going wild over such a wacky premise. "Thought I would watch an episode of Zombieverse (Netflix) before heading out," says one person. "It's… bonkers. Completely, utterly bonkers. Not sure if I mean that in a good way or a bad way yet"
"mygod this new Netflix show Zombieverse is so intense man drop the rest of the episodes now!!" is another person's enthusiastic reaction – they'll be pleased to know the entire season is in fact streaming now.
Patricia is such a mood. #Zombieverse pic.twitter.com/dOqbxddkt2August 8, 2023
"I've watched the first episode of #Zombieverse during my lunch hours. And I laughed so hard how chaotic it was. So I can't wait to watch it when I get home," says another person.
"JUST FINISHED WATCHING ZOMBIEVERSE EPISODE 2 AND IT'S SO FUNNY HUHU," says another fan.
"I NEED to know Tsuki's makeup routine in the #Zombieverse because the way it stays intact THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE DISASTER," points out another fan.
"I finished Zombieverse and oh my god it's SO GOOD it was so funny the actions scene were *chef kiss* Tsuki was so cute and omg Dex and Si-young were so cool I loved it so much I want another season," is another person's verdict.
Zombieverse is streaming on Netflix now, and you can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows.