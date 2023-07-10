New Netflix reality show challenges players to survive a zombie apocalypse

Okay so you love playing The Last of Us and you’ve seen every episode of The Walking Dead. But do you think you’d survive a zombie apocalypse? Well, Netflix has now created a reality show testing contestants to do just that.

Called Zombieverse, the game show sees players tackle an outbreak in Seoul, South Korea. In the first trailer for the series, a newsreader can be heard saying that many patients have been showing "unusual, violent symptoms" from an unknown infection. Then it cuts to people running around the city and being attacked.

"What should we do? Where should we go?" asks one as another says, "We’re going to die, we’ll all be killed." People can be seen running through supermarkets, climbing over buildings, and even trying to escape on bumper cars. That last one seems a bit ill-planned but whatever works, we guess.

The ins and outs of the competition – and how you win – haven’t been explained just yet. However, the premise seems to be survival of the fittest, as contestants battle it out to stay uninfected for the longest time.

It's certainly a fun premise and one we'll definitely be tuning in for on August 8.