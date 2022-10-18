Netflix launches new feature that lets you transfer your data to another account

Are you currently signed into someone else's Netflix? Worried that the streamer's continued effort to crack down on password sharing might mean you'll have to start your profile from scratch in the near future? Well, fear not, because the platform is launching a new feature that will allow you to move your viewing history and more over to an account you're actually paying for...

"People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same," Netflix's blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the update reads. "Today, we're launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile – keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings – when they start their own membership."

According to Netflix, the feature has already started rolling out, with subscribers being alerted via email when it becomes available to them. To find the feature, users should hover over their profile icon on the account holder's profile page. Once selected, Netflix will instruct the user to create a new profile based on their old one, with its own associated email address and password. Those who pay the bill also have the option to disable Profile Sharing in their account settings.

As it stands, Netflix's policy states that only users living in the same household may use profiles on the same account. The platform has spent the best part of a year testing out methods to stop people from sharing their password with others outside of their home. Back in March, subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru were given the option to share their account with individuals not living at their addresses for an extra fee. The same test also allowed users to transfer profiles to separate accounts or the "extra member" accounts.

