Netflix unveils list of every new movie coming to the streamer in 2022

Netflix has unveiled a list of every new movie hitting the streamer before the end of 2022. From dramas, black comedies, and period pieces, to some kid-friendly Jordan Peele horror – the app seems to be rolling out its best before the start of 2023.

We've rounded up the films we're most excited for, but you can check out Netflix Tudum to see the full list, cast details for each flick, and more.

Do Revenge

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: September 16

Logline: After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subversive Hitchcockian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Blonde

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: September 28

Logline: Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas), exploring the split between her public and private selves.

Director: Andrew Dominik

The School for Good and Evil

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: October 19

Logline: Best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil. Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani.

Director: Paul Feig

The Good Nurse

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: September 16

Logline: Amy (Jessica Chastain), a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives when Charlie (Eddie Redmayne), a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

Director: Tobias Lindholm

Wendell & Wild

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: October 28

Logline: From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot — a tough teen with a load of guilt — to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop-motion.

Director: Henry Selick

Enola Holmes 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: November 4

Logline: Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself (Henry Cavill) — to unravel.

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Slumberland

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: November 18

Logline: A young girl (Marlow Barkley) discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw (Jason Momoa), she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.

Director: Francis Lawrence

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: December 9

Logline: Academy Award–winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.

Director: Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: December 23

Logline: In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Director: Rian Johnson

White Noise

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: December 30

Director: Noah Baumbach

The Wonder

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: December

Logline: The Irish Midlands, 1862 — a young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. English nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is brought to a tiny village to observe 11-year old Anna O'Donnell. Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the girl who’s said to have survived without food for months. Is the village harboring a saint “surviving on manna from heaven” or are there more ominous motives at work? A psychological thriller inspired by the 19th-century phenomenon of the “fasting girls” and adapted from the acclaimed novel by Emma Donoghue (Room).

Director: Sebastián Lelio

The Pale Blue Eye

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: January 6

Logline: The Pale Blue Eye is a project Scott Cooper has wanted to helm for more than a decade. The film is a Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military Academy West Point and surrounds a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling. Christian Bale portrays retired detective Augustus Landor, tasked with investigating the murders. The Pale Blue Eye is based on Louis Bayard’s bestselling novel of the same name. Bale is producing alongside director/writer Scott Cooper, John Lesher, and Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek Pictures.

Director: Scott Cooper

