Netflix’s new live-action adaptation of a beloved horror manga gets chilling first look

Netflix has released a first look at its new manga adaptation Parasyte: The Grey. The series, based on a beloved Japanese science fiction series from Hitoshi Iwaaki, uproots the setting and story to Korea.

Per the streamer, it follows a world where parasitic life forms live off their human hosts, growing their power and disrupting society. Amid the growing evil, a group of humans wage war against them. The first chilling image from the series gives us a glimpse at its horror roots, showing a woman looking vacantly at the camera.

Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho will helm the show, which stars Jeon So-nee as Jeong Su-in, who falls victim to the parasite, alongside Koo Kyo-hwan and Lee Jung-hyun who make it their mission to hunt and kill the parasites.

Parasyte: The Grey brings the beloved manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki to life in an all-new setting and story: Korea.Parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts strive to grow their power and disrupt society. A group of humans wage war against the rising evil. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/66Ibs3IC2yFebruary 6, 2024 See more

The premise sounds quite different from the original manga, which follows a high school student who has a parasitic organism taking control of his arm. However, it seems like the Netflix show is reimaging the original, which makes sense given this isn’t the first adaptation. Two live-action movies were released in 2014 and 2015, as well as an animated series called Parasyte: The Maxim.

That’s not the only big Korean series coming to Netflix this year either, as the streamer shared details for Hellbound season 2. Alongside some new pictures, Netflix teased it will follow the chaos unleashed by the sudden resurrections of The New Truth's Chairman Jung Jinsu and Park Jungja.

Meanwhile, Sweet Home is also returning for a third season this year. The short synopsis teases that it will pick up after monsterization has ended and a new humanity has begun. The streamer also announced that some reality shows are also coming back, including Physical: 100 and Zombieverse.

Then, of course, Squid Game season 2 will be landing later in 2024 and the first look at that is very intriguing.