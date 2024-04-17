Interview with the Vampire season 2 will be bigger, and include a huge twist that’s not in the books

The first season of the critically acclaimed adaptation Interview with the Vampire was a huge hit with fans of Anne Rice’s beloved novel. As it heads out for its sophomore season, executive producers Rolin Jones and Mark Johnson promise SFX magazine that something even bigger is in store for season 2.

"We’ve tried to figure out how we can be as ‘honorable’ and also aggressive, like we were in season one, with something that isn’t plot-driven," Jones tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Doctor Who on the cover. "We clearly went bigger, which can be a pitfall for folks. But I think we work really, really hard and were very critical on ourselves to make sure that we didn’t lose any emotional depth.

"So, the people that are expecting season one, you’re going to be sorely disappointed in a great way," he continues. "We got bigger. We got rawer. Hearts are fatter. And the consequences are way more brutal. They’re just bigger. It’s all rigged to crack open your heart, and then we pick it up and we throw it against the wall about three more times. That’s the deal."

The showrunners have been working hard to keep the series surprising too for dedicated book readers as well, and it seems this means there will be some big twists on the way. Lestat de Lioncourt star Sam Reid excitedly shares a tease with SFX on this too, when we quiz him on the hardest part of filming season 2.

"There’s a really fucking cool twist in this season that is not in the books that I struggled with because I was like, 'This is different, and I’m not sure,'" Reid teases. "But actually, you can justify it because when you look at the books and look at the way that they come out, and what happens in subsequent books after season one, there is a level of an unreliable element. You don’t always have to know the truth, because Anne Rice never really tells you the truth. She likes to change it up a bit."

Interview with the Vampire season 2 is on AMC and AMC+ from May 12, and on BBC iPlayer later this year. The above is just a snippet from our interview, available in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Doctor Who on the cover and is available on newsstands from Wednesday, April 17.

