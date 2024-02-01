Squid Game season 2 and The Umbrella Academy season 4 get first look in Netflix's 2024 trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer teasing its 2024 slate, and it features first looks at a load of projects. Among them is Squid Game season 2, which picks up right after the finale of season 1. "I will find you, no matter what it takes," Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun says, before hanging up the phone.

We also get the first proper looks at Bridgerton season 3, Cobra Kai season 6 and The Umbrella Academy season 4, all of which are returning later this year. The action-packed trailer was full of clips from upcoming movies like Rebel Moon Part 2 and Damsel, as well as shows like 3 Body Problem and Sweet Tooth season 3.

There were also some teases from films we didn't realise are coming this year, including Carry-On, which stars Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, and Back in Action, which stars Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz.

As well as featuring new clips from the upcoming films and shows, the streamer has also confirmed some big release dates. Among these, we now know that The Union arrives on August 16 and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F arrives on July 3.

Here are some of the big releases coming this year:

TV shows

Avatar: The Last Airbender - February 22

3 Body Problem - March 21

The Gentleman - March

Bridgerton season 3 - Part One: May 16; Part Two: June 13

Squid Game Season 2

Emily in Paris

Outer Banks season 4

Sweet Tooth season 3

The Diplomat season 2

Cobra Kai season 6

The Umbrella Academy’s season 4

American Primeval

Black Doves

Eric

The Night Agent Season 2

A Man in Full

Arcane Season 2 - November

Movies

Code 8 Part II - February 28

Damsel - March 8

The Casagrandes Movie - March 22

The Beautiful Game - March 29

Rebel Moon - Part 2: The Scargiver - April 19

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story - May 3

Hit Man - June 7

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F - July 3

The Union - August 16

Atlas

Back in Action

Carry-On

Six Triple Eight

A Family Affair

The Deliverance

Family Pack

