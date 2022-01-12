Netflix names Don't Look Up its second-biggest movie of all time – and The Witcher season 2 cracks top 10 shows

Netflix has revealed that Don't Look Up is now its second-biggest movie of all time.

The Adam McKay-directed dark comedy has been viewed for a total of 321.5 million hours since it premiered on the streamer on December 24, 2021. It overtakes apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, while action comedy Red Notice holds onto the top spot with 364 million hours viewed. However, as these figures are calculated based on viewing hours in a title's first 28 days on the platform, there's still time for Don't Look Up to reach first place – the latest numbers were recorded after 17 days.

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers who discover a comet on a collision course with the Earth. Despite the inevitable catastrophic consequences, they struggle to convince the US government or the media that it's worth taking action.

Meanwhile, The Witcher season 2 has cracked the streamer's top 10 English-language shows – the second installment of the fantasy series has been viewed for 462.5 million hours since it was released on December 17, propelling it to number eight on the chart.

Bridgerton season 1 tops that particular chart with 625.5 million hours watched in its first 28 days, while The Witcher season 1 is currently in third place. Of course, like Don't Look Up, the second season is likely to rise higher in the charts as its first 28-day period isn't over yet.