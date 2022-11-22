Netflix unveils first look at Giancarlo Esposito's new show that can be watched in any order

Netflix has released the first look at Kaleidoscope, a new crime thriller starring Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle. What makes this particular crime thriller different? The episodes can be viewed in any order.

That's right, Kaleidoscope – created by Eric Garcia (Repo Men) – doesn't follow a standard chronological order. According to the streamer, all viewers will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes "will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist."

"We as human beings always have the tendency to assume," Esposito says in the clip, which can be viewed above. "To be one step ahead. Because of that, we start to think we know what someone's thinking or where they're going. This show breaks that convention, and will help us to come back to the present and wait for the answer."

Loosely inspired by the real-life story where $70 billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, the limited series consists of eight episodes spanning from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after.

"With batch delivery, you're getting [the episodes] all at once," Garcia explains. "There's no reason you should have to watch them [in order]."

The cast includes Rufus Sewell, Paz Vega, Jai Courtney, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Niousha Noor, and Jordan Mendoza.

