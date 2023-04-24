Netflix sets premiere date for Heartstopper season 2

Heartstopper season 2 is coming this summer.

Netflix has set a premiere date of August 3, along with a short video from the cast of what fans and viewers can expect.

Based on the popular graphic novel by Alice Oseman, the British coming-of-age series about teen friendship and young love follows Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) who are forced to sit together in class. The pair begin to form a friendship – and something more for Charlie, who develops a crush on Nick.

Season 2 sees Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) face unforeseen challenges, while Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) work out if they can ever be more than just friends. Per the official synopsis, "With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris, and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love, and friendship."

The cast also includes Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, and Olivia Colman.

Season 1, written and developed by Oseman, has a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and reached No. 1 in over 54 countries, prompting the streamer to renew the rom-com for a second and third season. Oseman will return to write season 2 and 3, with a fifth installment of the graphic novel having been released earlier this year.

