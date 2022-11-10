Netflix's Dragon Age: Absolution gets new trailer and release date

A new trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution, a new animated Netflix series based on the popular video game series by BioWare, has arrived.

Per Netflix, when a heist against the most powerful man in Tevinter goes south, an elven mercenary named Miriam (voiced Kimberly Brooks) is forced into a desperate fight for survival. In order to save herself and her friends, Miriam will have to confront the tragic past she’s spent a lifetime trying to escape.

The animated series features an ensemble of new characters inspired by, and authentic to, the Dragon Age franchise including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, and demons.

Created in collaboration with BioWare and directed by Ki Yong Bae, the voice cast also includes Matthew Mercer, Ashly Burch, Sumalee Montano, Phil LaMarr, Keston John, Josh Keaton, and Zehra Fazal.

The show is produced by Red Dog Culture House, a South Korean animation studio that previously worked with Netflix on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and the Good Hunting episode of Love, Death & Robots.

The first game in the franchise, Dragon Age: Origins, first debuted in 2009, and followed the story of a newly recruited fighter to a legendary order of warriors known as the Grey Wardens. The upcoming game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf - definitely not officially titled Dragon Age 4 - will be a single-player focused experience that further builds on the world of Thedas.

The six-episode series is set to hit Netflix on December 9, 2022.

