New Netflix crime drama trailer teases a dark conspiracy and twisted mystery – and it looks like a must watch

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Fool Me Once, an upcoming crime drama with a twisted mystery at its center, and it has us hooked already.

In the footage, which you can watch above, a woman named Maya sees her life turned upside down when her husband appears on a nanny cam with their child… after he was shot to death in front of her. A dark conspiracy is teased, and, per the show's synopsis, the detective in charge of the murder investigation has his own secrets, too. Meanwhile two relatives of Maya's are delving into the murder of their mother, which might be connected to the death of Maya's husband.

The show is an adaptation of Harlan Coben's novel of the same name – this is the eighth Coben project to hit the streamer, with the likes of The Stranger, Hold Tight, and Safe streaming now.

Fool Me Once stars Michelle Keegan as Maya, with Richard Armitage playing her late (or not?) husband Joe. Adeel Akhtar is Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce. Joanna Lumley, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Dino Fetscher also make up the cast.

Netflix is becoming something of the place to be for crime dramas lately, with A Nearly Normal Family recently storming the charts – and the likes of Bodies and Dear Child also proving successful.

Fool Me Once arrives on the streamer this January 1, so you can start planning your New Year's Day binge-watch now. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.