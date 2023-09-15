New crime thriller compared to Gone Girl overtakes One Piece to become Netflix’s #1 show

Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation may have been a huge hit for the streaming platform, but it’s now been tipped off the top spot by an unexpected thriller. Called Liebes Kind, or Dear Child in English, the new show has climbed to the number one spot on the streamer’s worldwide series list .

A six-part psychological thriller, the show follows a mysterious woman’s escape from being held captive. However, after a car accident leaves her unable to tell investigators what really happened, her young daughter is tasked with revealing their harrowing past.

Meanwhile, detectives must work out if her story is linked to a disappearance that happened 13 years earlier, as well as discovering who is telling the truth. The gripping story has been winning over crime fans thanks to its unusual twist of beginning where others usually end: with its main characters’ escape.

Posting on Twitter, one viewer raved about the under-the-radar thriller, calling it "riveting, edge-of-your-seat binge material."

"Watched #DearChild on Netflix last night – by far, one of the best binges I’ve had in years," added another . "True crime, psychological thriller, murder mystery all rolled up into 1 6-part miniseries. Very Josef Fritzl meets Room meets Gone Girl."

A third viewer tweeted : "Stumbled upon #DearChild on @netflix – just binged 2 episodes. It’s brilliant so far. Disturbing, but brilliant."

"Dear Child on Netflix has me on the edge of my seat," writes another as a fifth added : "Dear child on Netflix is giving me anxiety but also can’t stop watching it."

Other reviews on Rotten Tomatoes have been similarly glowing, with the average audience score sitting at 85%. Although, this is based on less than 50 reviews so it could go up or down as more people discover the tense drama.

For what else you can binge, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix thrillers to watch right now.