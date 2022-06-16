Ana de Armas channels Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in first trailer for Netflix's Blonde

Netflix’s Blonde will explore Marilyn Monroe’s troubled life off-screen, as well as her glamorous Hollywood career. Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, this biopic promises to delve into the star's life. Now, the first trailer for the new movie gives us our first look at Knives Out star Ana de Armas’ take on the character.

Switching between monochrome and full color, the teaser hints the biopic will focus on Monroe’s public and private facade. It begins as she’s being comforted backstage while she cries in front of the mirror, trying to channel the Hollywood icon. "Please come," Monroe says at her reflection, "Don’t abandon me." As the clip ends, she looks up at herself and shows off her dazzling smile.

The trailer also features some iconic moments from Monroe’s life that the movie will recreate. This includes the white dress shot from the Seven Year Itch, as well as her performing on stage in her Gentlemen Prefer Blondes pink gown to a slowed-down version of Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend.

We can’t glean much more from the short clip, but it does give a hint at director Andrew Dominik’s vision. We also finally have a release date for the movie as Netflix confirms it will land on the platform on September 23, 2022.

The movie has been touted as Netflix’s first "adult-only" film, thanks to its rating. Speaking about this, Dominik previously told Vulture (opens in new tab): "I think if I’m given the choice, I’d rather go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story. Because we know that her life was on the edge, clearly, from the way it ended. Do you want to see the warts-and-all version or do you want to see that sanitized version?"

