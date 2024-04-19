Two of Netflix's best shows, including Squid Game season 2, get a shorter 2024 release window

Good news streamers, some of Netflix’s biggest shows, including Squid Game, are returning this year as they get set for a late 2024 release date.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed the news during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter . Sarandos promised that viewers will see a long list of anticipated titles land on the platform during the last six months of the year.

Among the returning series set for a late 2024 release date is Squid Game season 2 , AKA the streamer’s most popular show ever , with the first season pulling in a staggering 265,200,000 views according to Tudum , based on the show's first 91 days on Netflix. The first season follows a desperate man amongst hundreds of cash-strapped contestants playing against each other in a deadly high-stakes game to earn a cash prize.

Alongside Squid Game, another viewer favorite The Night Agent is set to return. Starring The Whole Truth’s Gabriel Basso, the show follows an FBI agent whose decision to answer a phone call plummets him into a deadly conspiracy at the White House.

Other shows landing on the site include the sixth and final season of Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai and season 4 of both Outer Banks and Emily in Paris. The second installment of Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology will also land, whose first season saw Evan Peters transform into serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, whereas this season will retell the true story of the brutal Lyle and Erik Menendez.

But it's not just returning shows that have been given a release window, as the streamer also announced that a whole host of new shows will debut this year too. This includes action director Peter Berg’s western drama American Primeval, Formula 1 series Senna, and an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman.

Specific dates for all those shows listed are yet to be announced, but Sarandos said we should expect them "sometime in 2024".

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors