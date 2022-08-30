Netflix Beverly Hills Cop sequel casts Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige alongside Eddie Murphy

Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop sequel – now officially titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley – is going full steam ahead at the streamer. Production has now kicked off and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige have joined leading man Eddie Murphy on the cast list, according to Deadline (opens in new tab).

Mark Molloy is directing the sequel, while former LAPD detective and Aquaman co-screenwriter Will Beall is penning the script. Molloy replaced co-helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah in the director's chair, the duo having quit the movie to dedicate more time to their now-scrapped Batgirl movie, pulled from release by Warner Bros. despite being finished.

The first Beverly Hills Cop movie was released in 1984 and starred Murphy as a street-smart Detroit cop named Axel Foley who travels to Beverly Hills to solve his best friend's murder. The movie propelled Murphy to stardom and two more sequels followed in 1987 and 1994 after two other people Axel knows are killed. Despite a logline that may sound a little on the heavy side, the franchise is an action comedy classic.

As for the rest of the cast, Gordon-Levitt's next movie is Disney's live-action remake of Pinocchio, while Paige will appear in the superhero comedy The Toxic Avenger alongside Peter Dinklage and Jacob Tremblay, after her breakout role in the 2020 A24 movie Zola opposite Riley Keough.

