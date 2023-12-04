Netflix cancels Adam Mckay's serial killer movie starring Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr.

Average Height, Average Build is no longer moving forward at Netflix.

Per Deadline, the project starred Robert Pattinson as a serial killer who hires a lobbyist (Amy Adams) to change laws that would allow him to commit murder more easily. Per the official synopsis, Robert Downey Jr. was to "play a retired cop who won’t give up on the murders, and the killer tries to prevent him from dogging his trail now that he's hung up his gun. The serial killer turns himself into a cause celebre, a Mr. Smith Goes to Washington figure shielding his true motives."

The film was announced earlier this year, with a cast that also included Danielle Deadwyler, Forest Whitaker, and Dan Matteucci. Production was set to begin in late summer or early fall – and was most likely delayed by the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes. The budget was rumored to be around $150 million, double the cost of McKay's 2021 Netflix release Don't Look Up. McKay is now reportedly looking to make another climate change-related film, though no plot details have been revealed.

Don't Look Up received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, as well as four Golden Globe Award nominations, including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy. The cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi (credited as Scott Mescudi), Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, check out the best Netflix movies to stream right now.