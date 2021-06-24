Stock up on cheap Nerf bullets ahead of summer - get Nerf darts for less

If you've got a summer of Nerf battles ahead, you'll need to make sure you're stocked up on Nerf bullets (nobody wants to be pausing every few minutes to pick up their ammo, after all). With that in mind, we've been busy rounding up the cheapest offers here. No matter whether you need standard Nerf darts or Rival pellets, we've got you covered.

Speaking of which, be sure to check in on which of the best Nerf guns you're buying for before getting started on your Nerf bullets hunt. Although some of them are interchangeable, a few - like the Hyper and Ultra ranges - are not. You'll find a quick rundown explaining the different kinds of Nerf darts below.

Nerf Elite: This is as close as you'll get to bog-standard Nerf darts. They're compatible with almost everything that isn't an Ultra, Hyper, or Rival blaster.

This is as close as you'll get to bog-standard Nerf darts. They're compatible with almost everything that isn't an Ultra, Hyper, or Rival blaster. Nerf Ultra : These new Nerf darts fly further than the rest. They're only compatible with Nerf Ultra blasters.

Nerf Hyper: Because these are pellets rather than darts, they won't work in anything that isn't a Hyper blaster (not even the Rival range).

Nerf Rival: Another set of pellets. These Nerf bullets are larger than the Hyper equivalent, so they'll only fit Rival blasters.

Ready to get started? Here are the best deals on Nerf bullets and Nerf darts.

Nerf bullets - Elite

These 'classic' Nerf darts are the most common and the most readily available. They're also compatible with the vast majority of blasters - if you're looking for Nerf bullets, these are probably the ones you want.

Compatible with: Nerf Elite, Elite 2.0, Fortnite, DinoSquad, Zombie Strike, MicroShots, AlphaStrike, Halo, AccuStrike Elite, Modulus

Nerf bullets - Ultra

Thanks to a new and more advanced design, these Nerf bullets are much more effective. In fact, they fly further than any other Nerf darts - 120 feet, in fact. However, that specialised design makes them incompatible with anything that isn't a Nerf Ultra blaster.

Compatible with: Nerf Ultra

Nerf bullets - Hyper

These Nerf bullets are cutting-edge and fresh off the production line - they're only a couple of months old. As you may have guessed, they're not traditional Nerf darts either. Instead, Hyper rounds are small pellets optimized for speed and faster reloading via a hopper. Like so many of the Nerf bullets listed on this page, they're also incompatible with other Nerf blasters (they're exclusively used in the new Hyper range).

Compatible with: Nerf Hyper

Nerf bullets - Rival

These rounds are a departure from normal Nerf darts; they're actually foam pellets used specifically in Nerf Rival blasters. Just make sure you're picking up the right Nerf bullets. Although they look similar to the Hyper rounds, they're not interchangeable (the Rival pellets are bigger).

Compatible with: Nerf Rival

