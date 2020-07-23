Neil Gaiman's ongoing Norse Mythology comic book gets October release

Announced in late 2019, Dark Horse Comics' comic book adaptation of Neil Gaiman's prose novel Norse Mythology will get an October 2020 debut.

The original 2017 novel features Gaiman's take on the Norse legends, including Thor, Odin, and Loki, which was also adapted into a BBC radio drama starring Derek Jacobi and Natalie Dormer in 2018.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

What the publisher is calling an ongoing comic book series was originally announced to launch in May 2020 before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on comic book distribution.

"I fell in love with the Norse gods from reading about them in comics as a boy, so it's only fitting that they return to the medium that started it," Gaiman said in the original announcement. "I cannot wait to see P. Craig Russell and his collaborators tell the old stories for a new generation."

The novel will be adapted by Gaiman himself and artist P. Craig Russell, with colors from Dave Stewart and Lovern Kindzierski. Popular comic book artists will also provide covers in addition to Russell's, including Jerry Ordway, Mike Mignola, and David Mack.

"#1 New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman and Eisner Award-winning comics legend P. Craig Russell breathe new life into the ancient Norse stories by taking readers through the creation of the Nine Worlds to the epic origin and adventures of Thor, Odin, and Loki all the way to the end of life—Ragnarök." reads Dark Horse's new description of the comic book adaptation.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

According to the original novel's description, Gaiman's stories stayed true to the original Norse myths.

"Odin, the highest of the high, wise, daring, and cunning; Thor, Odin's son, incredibly strong yet not the wisest of gods; and Loki―son of a giant―blood brother to Odin and a trickster and unsurpassable manipulator," it reads.

"Gaiman fashions these primeval stories into a novelistic arc that begins with the genesis of the legendary nine worlds and delves into the exploits of deities, dwarfs, and giants."