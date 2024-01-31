Need for Speed: Unbound dev offers a very strange teaser, and fans think it's for a Burnout game

Burnout fans think a new game is in development, after a studio offered up a very weird teaser.

Earlier this week, Burnout fans noticed that developer Stellar Entertainment was working on a "AAA arcade racing title," per the developer's website. That admittedly doesn't give away a whole lot, but what's got Burnout fans excited is the rather bizarre tweet below, in which the studio says you're about to get rear-ended.

#StellarWithoutContext: Our way of giving you (kinda weird 🫣) insider intel about what we're working on, without actually telling you what we're working on...And the bosses *still* haven't issued any take downs! Happy days! 😏#WithoutContext #GameDev #WereHiring pic.twitter.com/z0b2blBCUIJanuary 29, 2024 See more

"And the bosses still haven't issued any take downs!" the tweet accompanying the weird image reads above. Burnout fans have taken this to be a reference to the "Takedowns" from the Burnout series, and this, along with all the talk of being "rear ended," has fans believing the developer is working on a brand new Burnout game.

There are a lot of people on Twitter hoping and praying for this teaser to be for a new Burnout game. "PLEASE BE A NEW BURNOUT GAME IVE BEEN DYING FOR ONE FOR AGESSSS" writes one user. "IF THIS SHIT MEANS BURNOUT WE ARE SO FUCKING BACKKBWKQKS," adds another.

It's actually worth noting that September 2024 marks the 20 years since Burnout 3 first released, all the way back in 2004 (if you can believe it). There's no evidence that Stellar Entertainment is working on a re-release of a game though, so maybe don't get your hopes up for a Burnout 3 remaster later this year to coincide with the anniversary.

Stellar Entertainment has actually worked on the Burnout series previously, helping remaster Burnout Paradise several years ago. It's also worked alongside EA on both Need for Speed: Remastered, and Need for Speed: Unbound, the underrated racer from 2022. The studio's website says it's approaching "launch readiness," so a reveal could be close on the horizon.

