Naughty Dog's PC support will continue "moving forward"

The Last of Us Part 1 won't be Naughty Dog's final PC game, the studio has confirmed.

The previously PS5-exclusive remake of The Last of Us just launched on PC on Tuesday, and to commemorate its launch, Naughty Dog published a blog (opens in new tab) detailing a few interesting factoids about the port's development. For example, the developers took great pains to make sure mouse-and-keyboard controls are just as "tactile and emotional" as using the PS5's DualSense controller.

The studio also said there was "a large amount of tuning, tweaking, and even re-thinking" when it came to optimizing The Last of Us Part 1 for PC, particularly with regards to GPU performance.

At the end of the blog, there's a section subtitled "The Road Ahead" where Naughty Dog said it'll keep making PC games alongside its PS5 titles, though it didn't clarify whether that means all of its games, or just a select few, will get PC ports.

"Rest assured, PlayStation and PC players, we’re already looking forward to sharing more, whether you prefer a DualSense controller or a keyboard and mouse. Developing for both platforms empowers us to incorporate lessons learned from either into the overall design of our games. Sharing our stories and experiences on PS5 as well as PC is something that Naughty Dog has embraced and will continue to support moving forward."

Again, the studio didn't reveal any specifics about what it's working on next, but plenty of fans are convinced The Last of Us 3 is on the way. Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann recently said the studio had already decided on its next title following The Last of Us 2 multiplayer project, but wouldn't say what it was.

