Naughty Dog steps in to help "frustrated" horror icon John Carpenter with The Last of Us 2

Iconic horror director John Carpenter recently revealed that he quit playing The Last of Us Part 2 after becoming "frustrated" by one of the puzzles, so Naughty Dog itself stepped in with some clutch tips.

In an interview with AV Club (opens in new tab), Carpenter got on the topic of video games and said he got stuck trying to start up a generator in The Last of Us Part 2. "It isn’t fair! I wanted to keep going! But they didn’t let me," he said.

It's actually quite a shame that Carpenter wasn't able to finish the game, as he called it one of his favorites in an interview with IndieWire (opens in new tab) back when it released. Plus, it sounds like he's referring to the legitimately tricky gate fence puzzle (opens in new tab), which is pretty early in the game.

Thankfully, Naughty Dog was quick to take notice of Carpenter's concerns and offer up some helpful advice. "Hey John Carpenter, we're huge fans of your work & honored you played our games!" a Naughty Dog tweet reads (opens in new tab). "For The Last of Us Part II generator puzzle, Navigation Assistance will help w/ the puzzle, and Slow Motion + Traversal Audio Cues will help w/ minigame timing. Cheers!"

Both The Last of Us Part 2 and the more recent The Last of Us Part 1 (yes, it's a remake of the original game) have been praised for their wide-ranging array of accessibility options, and it just so happened that there's a setting specifically designed to help players overcome Carpenter's exact predicament. I suppose in this case, Naughty Dog might have to consider making its accessibility options more... accessible. Now, if only I could become respected enough to have a studio reach out to me directly when I suck at their game...

Just in case Carpenter happens upon this newser, may I humbly suggest taking a peak at GamesRadar's own The Last of Us 2 tips.