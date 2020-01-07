Watch the first trailer for Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, a new comedy series about game development from the It's Always Sunny team

The first trailer for Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is here, starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney as a nightmarish game developer. The new series is being developed for the Apple TV Plus subscription service.

The conceit involves McElhenney as the creative lead of a game development studio working on a game called Mythic Quest. McElhenney's Ian Grimm gives an idea of what David Brent/Michael Scott would be like as the creative director on a video game, torturing his underlings with his narcissistic leadership style. "This game has something that no one else will: me," Grimm says of his starring role in his own video game.

The series was created by McElhenney and Megan Ganz, who writes and serves as executive producer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, with previous writing credits on Community and Modern Family. It's Always Sunny veteran Charlie Day is writing and co-exec producing the series with McElhenney. Veteran film and TV director and It's Always Sunny executive producer Michael Rotenberg has signed on to executive produce Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Quest also stars veteran film and television actor F. Murray Abraham, Everybody Hates Chris's Imani Hakim, and It's Always Sunny writer and co-producer David Hornsby. The series is set to premier on Apple TV Plus on February 7.