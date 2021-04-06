Mythic Quest is back with a relatable bonus episode ahead of season 2 premiere

Apple announced that Everlight will be a special standalone episode from the highly praised workplace comedy series Mythic Quest. The episode will debut on April 16 on Apple TV Plus ahead of the second season premiere of Mythic Quest.

The creative team behind Everlight will again present a relatable subject that people worldwide are currently facing — the return to offices and co-workers. The new, half-hour special episode will find the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time returning to the office for their annual Everlight party, with Poppy and Ian rigging a LARP (Live Action Role-Play) tournament in an underdog’s favor.

"‘Everlight’ is a special episode that addresses the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy,” said McElhenney in the press release from Apple. "It's full of hope and joy and optimism for a bright future. Ahead of our upcoming second season, we felt it was the perfect way (and the perfect time) to invite the audience back into the world of 'Mythic Quest,” he went on to add.

The season one bonus episode follows after the Mythic Quest: Quarantine special episode, which was praised as one of the best television episodes during the pandemic. Everlight is directed by star, co-creator, and executive producer Rob McElhenney and written by series writer and star Ashly Burch. In addition to the first season’s returning cast, special guest star Sir Anthony Hopkins will lend his voice to the episode.

Everlight should serve as a great appetizer served ahead of season two of Mythic Quest. According to the official synopsis provided by Apple TV Plus:

"...almost everyone back in the office, attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi)."

Mythic Quest season 2 premieres on Apple TV Plus on May 7.