Mystique fights for a reunion with her dead wife Destiny in X-Men #20 first look

Nimrod is on the cover of the upcoming X-Men #20, but from the looks of the unlettered preview shared by Marvel, it's all about Mystique.

And with that, her deceased wife Destiny.

Check out this unlettered preview by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Francesco Mobili:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Francesco Mobili (Marvel Comics)) X-Men #20 unlettered preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Francesco Mobili (Marvel Comics))

Since the advent of the Krakoan era of mutantkind, Professor X and the governing Quiet Council have the ability to bring any deceased mutant back to life - and it's become a lynchpin of the X-Men line going forward. The mutant leadership will resurrect pretty much anyone, with two exceptions: multiple versions of one person (such as Cable/Kid Cable/Stryfe), and mutants with precognitive abilities such as Destiny.

That being said, Professor X and Magneto have been dangling the idea of an exception for Destiny in front of Mystique for months, using that carrot to enlist her on missions she wouldn't otherwise sign up for.

In the riveting Moira MacTaggert-centric House of X #2 from 2019, it's revealed in new backstory that Moira and Destiny are at odds with one another over the future of mutantkind. In that issue Destiny even warns Mystique of the rise of the mutant nation of Krakoa before her death, and that the leaders would tease Mystique with her resurrection only to deny it.

Currently, Mystique continues to go along with the mutantkind brain trust, hoping for Destiny's resurrection - but in the back of her mind sits the portent by Destiny that they will ultimately deny it, and it'll then be Mystique's responsibility to tear down Krakoa and its leaders.

X-Men #20 goes on sale on May 26. Here's a look at the primary cover by Leinil Francis Yu, and a variant by Mike Del Mundo.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mike Del Mundo (Marvel Comics)) X-Men #20 covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu (Marvel Comics)) X-Men #20 covers

