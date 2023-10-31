Mysterious zombie MMO The Day Before teases final launch trailer, despite months of radio silence amid copyright issues

The Day Before - the survival MMO extravaganza set in a zombie apocalypse - is apparently getting a final trailer tomorrow, according to its developers.

The Day Before’s official Twitter account revealed that the "final trailer" and information about the Steam reopening are coming on November 1 at 10am PST. That’s in addition to the "release date and time," which was previously slated for November 10, a date that developer Fntastic reiterated earlier this summer.

Fnastic previously promised that a return to Steam and a playable betawould be coming before the year’s end. I’m guessing the launch trailer, should it arrive tomorrow, will dish out some information about both promises, but Fntastic is no stranger to odd rollouts since it's been mostly radio silent since June.

The Day Before was Steam’s most wishlisted game once upon a time before a trademark dispute pushed the game back by nine months and caused it to be pulled from Valve’s storefront. The delay came just days after the studio had promised to show some raw gameplay footage in a trailer, and its absence led to community moderators accusing the game of not even existing. When the trailer did eventually drop, the response to the in-game jogging was lukewarm.

Controversy aside, solid details about The Day Before are pretty scarce. The MMO takes place across desolate post-pandemic landscapes, built entirely on the fancy Unreal Engine 5. The latest trailer showed off what you’d expect from similar games - think The Division or The Last Of Us with their resource-scavenging, light stealth, zombie bashing, and weapon-modding. The ruined city is also undoubtedly beautiful, but how it’s structured is anyone’s guess. Until tomorrow.

