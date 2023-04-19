The Day Before is getting a beta, and its devs say it's coming back to Steam

The Day Before will hold a beta before the full game eventually launches.

As first reported by PCGamesN (opens in new tab), a member of The Day Before's development team addressed eager fans in the game's dedicated Discord channel. "As we get closer to the release date, we will be conducting a beta test for the game," writes an administrator by the name of 'Kentain.'

"This will give players the opportunity to try out the game before it is released and provide valuable feedback that we can use to improve the final product," the Discord administrator continues. "And for those wondering if the game [is] gonna be on Steam, it should be on Steam, yes. Team is working on it [sic]."

The message from the Discord administrator also confirmed that The Day Before is all set to hit its delayed release date later this year on November 10. So at some point before then, we can expect both The Day Before to get back on Steam somehow, and for the development team to hold a beta in some capacity.

Understandably, there's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding The Day Before. The past six months have been an absolute mess for the once hotly-anticipated game, as The Day Before's grand gameplay reveal was dubbed "boring" by fans, and the game was delayed significantly thanks to a trademark issue, where developer Fntastic claims they simply forgot to register a trademark for the new shooter.

It's likely this news will be met with a certain amount of scepticism by The Day Before's community, who were running out of patience with the promised product earlier this year in January. Fntastic has an uphill battle ahead of it, but it's good news that it's reaffirmed The Day Before's release date, and pledged a beta before launch.

Check out our upcoming PC games guide for a look ahead at all the other PC-exclusives set to launch throughout the rest of the year.