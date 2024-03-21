My favorite retro handheld now costs less than most Switch games

The Super Pocket is already an incredibly cheap way to play and collect retro games in 2024, and it’s one of my favorite handhelds for a bit of high score fun. Yet, the portable just received a price cut that makes it even better value, and at this stage, I think owning one should be mandatory.

I admittedly do tend to check in on the Super Pocket, just in case any deals pop up, but I wasn’t expecting the Amazon Spring Sale to take it from $59.99 to just $42. The 30% discount means that you can now pick up one of the best gaming handhelds around for less than most Switch games which is bananas considering we’re talking about a fully fledged console. I’d argue that even if it just stuck with the 12 classic Capcom capers built in, it’d still be well worth picking up, but it actually has access to over over 300 games using additional Evercade cartridges.

It’s no secret that I love the Super Pocket, and I think the handheld console balances specs and price perfectly. Sure, it’s only rocking a 2.8-inch IPS display, but that’s all part of the charm if you’re looking to relive the glory days of the Game Boy. Modern conveniences like USB-C charging help make this an easy way to dive into the likes of Street Fighter 2 whenever you’ve got a spare second, not to mention you’ll be able to experience classics you’ve potentially never heard of without having to hook up old systems or mess with emulators.

Should you buy the Super Pocket?

In reckon there are two types of players that will benefit from the Super Pocket most. The first is, as you’d perhaps expect, retro gaming fans who love to collect different handhelds. The blend of chonky blue and yellow plastic worn by the Capcom edition is enough to earn it a place on a display shelf, but being able to actively build up a physical library for the console is sure to seal the deal.

The other group that I think should grab this Super Pocket deal while it's hot is casual players. I firmly believe that everyone can enjoy playing games if provided the right hardware, and this dinky Evercade device is a no fuss way to dive into some arcade fun. I’m personally planning on buying one for my Nana, as while she’d probably find something like the Steam Deck OLED overwhelming, the Super Pocket offers up an era of gaming she’s more familiar with in an approachable package.

Ultimately, I think the Super Pocket will bring joy to anyone willing to spend $42, and as I already touched on, it’s less than most first party console games. In a world that’s becoming increasingly online, Evercade consoles like this are also keeping the idea of physical gaming alive, and if something instantly takes the internet out of the game tomorrow, you’ll be able to smugly ignore all the calamity and play some Mega Man 2.

