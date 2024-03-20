My favorite 12th Gen Intel CPU is down to a record-low price, and it's not the one you'd think

Out of Intel’s 12th Gen CPU line-up, the i5-12400F remains a personal favorite. Sure, it’s only armed with six cores, and specs appear lacking on paper compared to newer options. However, I can attest to the fact that in most scenarios, this i5 Alder Lake chip can provide enough of a punch to support an RTX 4090 rig, and it’s currently super cheap thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale.

If you wander over to Amazon right now, you’ll find that the Intel Core i5-12400F is down from $206.25 to $137.03, thanks to a 34% discount. If you happen to be in the UK, you’ll be able to grab an even better deal, as a chonky 43% discount has slashed the chip to just £107.99. That’s pretty respectable when you consider the fact that the newest equivalent, the i5-14400F, is going for $209.99, and while that is undeniably one of the best CPUs for gaming right now, the comparative gaming PC experience might not be as different as you’d think.

As I’ve already touched on, I’ve spent quite a bit of time with the Intel Core i5-12400F, and it’s a surprisingly capable chip considering it’s not high-end. Arguably, you don't necessarily need a powerhouse processor for specifically playing games, especially in adventures that aren’t particularly CPU intensive. Your mileage can vary depending on genre, but from experience, you won’t experience dramatic fps differences using an older Alder Lake chip compared to a newer Raptor Lake model.

US:

Intel Core i5 12400F | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntel-12400F-Desktop-Processor-Cache%2Fdp%2FB09NPJRDGD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $206.25 $137.03 at Amazon

Save $69.22 - Now available for under $140, this 12th Gen chip is now at its lowest price. Better still, it will provide more than enough performance for most players, especially if you're rocking a mid-range rig. Buy it if: ✅ You're building a mid-range rig

✅ You looking to balance specs and price

✅ You don't need integrated graphics Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have a graphics card in your PC

❌ You'd rather invest in the newest chip Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fintel-core-i5-12400f-core-i5-12th-gen%2Fp%2FN82E16819118360" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Newegg $137.03 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fintel-core-i5-12400f-12th-generation-6-core-12-thread-2-5-to-4-4-ghz-lga1700-desktop-processor-grey-black-gold%2F6492588.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy $144.99

UK:

Intel Core i5 12400F | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntel-12400F-Desktop-Processor-Cache%2Fdp%2FB09NPJRDGD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> £203.40 £107.99 at Amazon

Save £95.41 - Over at Amazon UK, you can grab a whopping 47% off Intel's 12th gen i5, marking a record low. For just over £100, this processor is going to be an excellent option for those of you either upgrading or building a shiny new rig. Buy it if: ✅ You're building a mid-range rig

✅ You looking to balance specs and price

✅ You don't need integrated graphics Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have a graphics card in your PC

❌ You'd rather invest in a newer chip Price check: <a href="https://track.webgains.com/click.html?wgcampaignid=162949&wgprogramid=267255&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&wgtarget=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebuyer.com%2F1414627-intel-core-i5-12400-cpu-processor-bx8071512400" data-link-merchant="ebuyer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Ebuyer £156.28 | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=15473&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scan.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fintel-core-i5-12400f-s-1700-alder-lake-6-cores-12-threads-25ghz-44ghz-turbo-18mb-cache-65w-retail" data-link-merchant="scan.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="ebuyer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Scan UK £128.99

Should you buy the Intel Core i5-12400F?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you’re the type of player who likes to watch fps counters while you game, you’ll naturally feel inclined to pick up a top-end CPU. In the same vein, those of you who would rather splash out on DDR5 RAM will also be looking at fresh new parts with compatibility with the latest standards, which is completely understandable since that’s all part of the fun for enthusiasts.

That said, if you’re simply looking to put together a decent rig and save some change in the process, CPUs like the Intel Core i5-12400F are going to matter. Most of your Steam library is going to be happy so long as it has access to a fairly recent chipset, and a 12th Gen option like this is still absolutely considered new-ish in my book.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I mean, it's no slouch either, as it boasts a 4.40GHz boost clock, meaning general use will feel pretty snappy. If you’re serious about balancing specs and performance, you’re not going to pair the i5-12400F with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, even if I did personally commit that sin and noticed zero bottlenecking across my usual benchmark outings.

Simply put, the Intel Core i5-12400F is still a winner when it comes to entry-level and mid-range PC builds, and for under $140 (and just over £100 in the UK), this chip is going to do everything you need it to and then some.

Looking for more parts? Check out the best RAM for gaming and the best SSD for gaming. If you'd prefer a machine that's ready to go, swing by the best Alienware gaming PC builds for a selection of high-end systems.