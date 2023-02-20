MSI gaming laptop with RTX 3080 drops by $300 in Presidents' Day 2023 sales

Presidents' Day 2023 is here, and with that comes plenty of opportunities to walk away with a bargain. Namely, a bargain surrounding gaming laptops. Now that the RTX 40 series has been made available globally, we're seeing some fantastic offers on the RTX 30 series. This MSI gaming laptop, in particular, with an RTX 3080 fitted, is one of the highlights.

As part of the holiday sale, Best Buy has the MSI GP66 15.6-inch gaming laptop now available for $1,699.99 (opens in new tab). This is a $300 discount (15%) from the average cost with some top specs that more than justify this pricing. On top of the fantastic RTX 3080 graphics card that will help you run the best gaming experiences without any hassle, you also take home an Intel Core i7 processor, a 1TB SSD, Windows 11, and 16GB of memory.

This limited-time Presidents' Day deal is only available for 16 more hours (at the time of writing), so if you are interested we recommend not hanging around. It's less than $100 away from being its cheapest ever price and we could only verify that as being from a third-party vendor. It's rocketed into the best cheap gaming laptop deals for February 2023 and might be one of the best we see for a fair few months.

(opens in new tab) MSI GP 66 gaming laptop | $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - With some top specs (huge frame rate!) to back up an RTX 3080 alongside a one-month Xbox Game Pass subscription and 6-month of security software thrown in for free, this MSI GP66 laptop deal is one of our highlights for Presidents' Day 2022. Features: Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Windows 11

What really makes this gaming laptop a big winner in our books is its absurd refresh rate, allowing you to play most AAA games close to max settings. The only downside would be the 16GB RAM that may lead to some bottlenecks for games at a much higher resolution, however, we wouldn't believe that to be a common or major issue. It shouldn't steer you away from a purchase, as for a gaming laptop, this has some huge power.

The closest comparison we can find for this MSI deal is Amazon's version of the gaming laptop. However, it arrives with Windows 10 instead of Windows 11 and also is equipped with a 512GB SSD instead of a 1TB. The price is also $200 higher at $1,799.99 (opens in new tab), so you can be assured of this deal's value. If you're after something cheaper, we're big fans of this HP Victus gaming laptop at $569.99 (opens in new tab). It's not nearly as powerful but a good budget alternative.

