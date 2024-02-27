Ms. Marvel designer Jamie McKelvie returns with "stylish, supernatural suspense thriller" One For Sorrow

Jamie McKelvie, the fan favorite artist who came up with the iconic designs for both Ms. Marvel and the 2012 revamp of Captain Marvel, is returning with new gothic mystery series One For Sorrow.

Set in London in 1900 as a monstrous force known as "the Magpie" wreaks havoc through the criminal underworld, the series is McKelvie's first creator-owned project since The Wicked + Divine (which he co-created with Kieron Gillen) and his first solo work in over a decade. It's described by publisher DSTLRY as "John Wick fired through the lens of Guillermo del Toro, full of kinetic action, bloody revenge, and ghostly mystery."

Here's a pair of McKelvie's own covers for the 48-page prestige format first issue, as well as some of his character designs for the new comic. Further incentive covers are still to be revealed.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY)

In a statement, McKelvie described the series as "an opportunity to not only explore themes of darkness and redemption, but also to challenge myself artistically as the sole creator on this project."

DSTLRY has also recently unveiled the covers for the second issue of Mirka Andolfo's pop star-based horror comedy, Blasfamous. The new issue features two variant covers by Mirka Andolfo, a 1:10 incentive cover by new Transformers artist Jorge Corona, a 1:25 incentive variant by Sweeney Boo, and a 1:50 incentive variant by Alberto Locatelli. You can check them all out in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY)

One For Sorrow #1 is published by DSTLRY in June, with a precise date still TBC. Blasfamous #2 is published on April 24.

Explore the world of Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay's seductive and sinister folk horror comic Somna in our interview with the creators.