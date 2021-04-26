Mortal Kombat director talks sequel ideas and whether dead characters can return

Mortal Kombat has captured the bloodthirsty imagination of a whole new generation of rabid fans. The question now is: what’s next?

In a new interview with Variety, director Simon McQuoid has teased a handful of thoughts around a possible sequel – but is keen to stress that it’s not a guarantee. "If the fans want another one, that’s not for us to decide; that’s for the fans to decide," McQuoid said.

There are, however, ideas and decades of Mortal Kombat lore on hand if it comes to pass. "There’s a lot of interesting characters, story and material to work with," McQuoid teased, while namechecking Johnny Cage and Kitana. Mainly, though, the director wants to introduce more new faces and change the Mortal Kombat roster to "shift it to be a little more female."

"There are some fantastic female characters in Mortal Kombat," he continued. "And I think we can bring balance there, to a better extent."

The original movie includes Nitara, Mileena, and Sonya Blade among its female contingent, though the likes of Kitana, Sindel, D’Vorah and a new generation in the form of Jacqui Briggs and Cassie Cage (daughters of Jax and Johnny respectively) are all primed to make the jump to the big screen in future.

There might even be some old – and dead – faces joining them. The director admitted that he doesn’t want "death to be something that is inconsequential", but that there are "opportunities" for several to return from the Netherrealm – presumably at the hand of sorcerer Shang Tsung.

If both early spitball ideas ring true, a potential Mortal Kombat sequel could seriously beef up its roster with some fan favorites, as well as bringing back a whole host of defeated kombatants. Just what we want from a sequel, then: Bigger, bloodier, and an entire realm’s worth of new Fatalities to play with.

Get over here! Join us as we break down the Mortal Kombat ending and what that Johnny Cage tease means for a sequel.